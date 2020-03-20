People must come out only to buy essentials: DC

YADGIR

20 March 2020 20:11 IST

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has strictly warned people to stay indoors and come out only to purchase essential commodities and told them that they should follow the government instructions.

Addressing a meeting of community leaders, office-bearers of private organisations and officials on the preventive measures taken so far, here on Friday. Mr. Rao said that prohibitions on celebrations with large crowds and ban on the sale of liquor have been imposed till March 31.

“I request the residents of Yadgir district to cooperate with the administration and follow the instructions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

He said that 53 persons who returned from West Asia have been kept under house isolation, as per protocol.

All medical precautions have been taken to tackle the situation. Officials are conducting screening at the district court, the bus terminus, and the city railway station.

People are also being screened at check-posts at the border, he added.

On Friday, most of the shops, except medical, and grocery, were closed in Yadgir city.

Following the action, the busy Yadgir-Hyderabad, Yadgir-Shahapur and Yadgir-Kalabuagi Roads had a deserted look.