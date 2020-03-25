People laud police action to ensure complete lockdown in Dharwad

The lockdown was complete in Dharwad as the district administration allowed the police to flex their muscle to ensure complete compliance on Tuesday.

The police armed with lathis hit the street as early as 7.30 a.m. asking people to return to their houses and even resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse public gatherings at some locations. They also rushed to the market area and APMC yard and chased away those present there. However, this move was appreciated by one and all.

The district administration was compelled to take stringent steps following reports that even foreign returnees who were directed home quarantine had walked out of their houses to purchase grocery and other things on Monday. There were demands from the people to initiate strict action to ensure total lockdown.

Apart from bank, government employees, media and milkman, no other person was allowed on the roads. Barricades were erected on some of the major roads near Gandhi Chowk, Old Deputy Superintendent of Police Circle and Maratha Colony to prevent vehicular movement. This apart, ropes were tied across some interior roads barring the entry of two-wheelers.

By 11 a.m, all the roads in Dharwad city were wearing a deserted look with no people or vehicles allowed outside. The district administration has set up 14 check-posts at different places and also stepped up vigil at these check posts.

Apart from conducting compulsory thermal screening, only those vehicles which were entering the district for valid and urgent need was allowed to come, according to the officials.

Legal action

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan cautioned that legal action would be initiated against those defying the home quarantine advisory.

Addressing the district health task force meeting here on Tuesday, she said that persons who are under home quarantine are expected not to violate the advisory issued by the government. Any person kept under home quarantine if found violating the home quarantine order, would be dealt with legally, she said and directed the police to maintain vigil on such persons.

She has instructed all government officials concerned to ensure that the directions issued by the government are implemented in toto. Vigil should be maintained over those who have come in primary and secondary contact with COVID-19 patients and persons arriving from foreign countries should not be allowed to move about freely but subjected to home quarantine. Along with the Health and Family Welfare Department, the staff of other government departments would be deputed for this job, she added.

Ms. Deepa Cholan also issued directions to curtail the spread of misinformation but only disseminate correct information and clarifications through the government department websites and social media instantaneously.