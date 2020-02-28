‘People know how much landRamesh Kumar has grabbed’

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has lashed out at the former Speaker Ramesh Kumar saying that everybody knows about his history and how much land he has grabbed.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Friday, Mr. Yatnal said that Mr. Ramesh Kumar does not have any morality to tell him that he (Yatnal) who belongs to Godse’s lineage is unfit to be in the Assembly for his remarks against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

He said that Mr. Ramesh Kumar speaks as if he belongs to the lineage of the king Satya Harishchandra who was known for his truthfulness and who sacrificed his life, wealth, wife and son to keep his words given to Sage Vishwamitra.

He said that there are 23 cases filed against him and all cases are related to agitations carried out demanding irrigation projects and none of them was related to land grabbing, rape and printing of counterfeit currency. “There is no need for me to learn ethics and morality from Mr. Ramesh Kumar,” he added.

Mr. Yatnal said: “Yes, I am an RSS man and I am not an anti-national or a Pakistani agent.” He said that if the police had not taken a tough decision, Mangaluru would have become another Delhi. He said that instead of carrying out agitations against those who are showing guns to the police in Delhi, the Congress is staging protests against him.

Once again attacking Doreswamy, Mr. Yatnal asked Doreswamy how old was he when he joined the freedom movement. He asked whether Doreswamy underwent the kind of torture that freedom fighter Veer Savarkar faced in a British jail. He demanded that the Congress seek an apology for speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Veer Savarkar.

It may be recalled that the seer of Sanehalli Mutt had called Doreswamy as an elephant to which Mr. Yatnal had said that he does not know whether he (Doreswamy) was an elephant or a pig.

Mr. Yatnal asked the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy whether he had been born when Doreswamy was fighting for India’s freedom. He asked him from where did he get all that thousands of crores of rupees being the son of a former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda who was a small-time work inspector when he began his career.

He asked Mr. Kumaraswamy why did he join politics in a retort to the latter’s statement that people joined the Army for food. He also asked whether Mr. Deve Gowda was a soldier who fought for India’s freedom.

Defending Minister Narayana Gowda for raising slogans in favour of Maharashtra, Mr. Yatnal said that Mr. Narayana Gowda had not raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and asked what was wrong in raising slogans in favour of Maharashtra which was a part of India.

He asked why pro-Kannada activists did not agitate when pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Hubballi and Bengaluru. He also asked where was the land mafia when pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Hubballi and Bengaluru.