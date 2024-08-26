GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People in Shikaripur taluk oppose toll plazas on SH-57

Published - August 26, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of villages around Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk have urged the State government to close two toll plazas within 35 km of State Highway 57. Two plazas at Kotrahalli and Kallapura collect tolls from the travellers on the highway that connects Shivamogga and Tadasa in Shiggaon taluk.

Under the committee’s banner to oppose the toll plazas, the villagers have resolved to stage a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Thursday. In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Shivaraj, an advocate and president of the committee, said that the toll collection began last year, days after the Assembly elections concluded. The decision to collect tolls on the highway was taken during the rule of the previous BJP government. 

“Every day, hundreds of people commute on the road. Those who travel to Shivamogga daily for various purposes by private vehicle pay a toll every day. Besides that, the buses commuting on the highway have increased the travel fare, penalising the common people,” Shivaraj said.

Puttana Gowda, vice-president of the committee, said the committee would appeal to all those who commute on the highway regularly, paying the toll. “Even after multiple requests, the local people have not been exempted from paying the toll. We will stage the protest to pressure the decision-makers,” he said.

