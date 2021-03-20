‘People in Maski receiving Turvihal with enthusiasm’

YADGIR

20 March 2021 00:25 IST

Soon after the byelection to Maski Assembly segment in Raichur district was scheduled on April 17, the Congress party’s possible candidate, Basanagouda Turvihal, commenced the campaign in rural areas.

The byelection was necessitated after the then MLA Pratapgowda Patil resigned from the post and the Congress, to join the BJP in 2019 to help the party form a government in the State.

This caused Mr. Turvihal to shift his loyalty to the Congress from the BJP. In 2018, Mr. Turvihal had contested on BJP ticket while Mr. Patil was the Congress candidate. Mr. Turvihal was defeated by Mr. Patil by just 213 votes. Now, both are again fighting each other.

Advertising

Advertising

The residents of rural areas welcomed Mr. Turvihal with enthusiasm when he had gone for campaigning on Wednesday, sources said. “Expressing support for him, the people of Gudugaladinni and Hampanal villages have donated ₹21,000 to Mr. Turvihal for election expenditure,” a follower said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will address a rally in Maski on Saturday and seek people’s blessings for Mr. Patil. Earlier, there was a plan to organise a government programme for Mr. Yediyurappa to lay the foundation stone for development works. But it was changed to a political programme immediately after the date of the byelection was announced.

People in political circles believe this byelection will be a prestige battle for both the Congress and the BJP.