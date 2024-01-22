People in Kittur Karnataka region rejoice over consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As the consecration of Ram Lalla was organised amid various rituals, devotees of Lord Ram rejoiced in various towns and cities of the Kittur Karnataka region by holding various programmes to mark the occasion.

Various organisations made arrangements for devotees to watch the live streaming of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part, by installing large display systems at temples, junctions and at pandals erected specifically for the purpose.

The chanting of Ram Bhajan, performing of various rituals, mass feeding and other programmes which began early in the morning continued till late in the evening after which thousands of clay lamps were lit by the devotees in their respective localities.

In Hubballi and Dharwad, the central business districts and the older localities almost got drenched in the saffron colour with saffron buntings and flags being tied in front of shops and houses and atop buildings.

Ram devotees, particularly youths, carried large flags with portrait of Sri Ram tied to their two-wheelers and four-wheelers. They were seen moving from one locality to another in the afternoon, after the consecration ceremony rituals were performed at Ayodhya.

In Hubballi, the market area had pandals in almost all corners and some places, the roads were blocked as celebrations were held on the road along with mass feeding. Flex banners with portrait of Lord Ram became the selfie points for the youngsters and women.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, took part in the celebrations to mark the occasion with Mr. Joshi even trying his hand at singing a bhajan in Hubballi.

At a few places, high decibel sound systems belted out devotional songs set to the beats with chanting of Jai Sri Ram, Jai Shivaji and others and youths dancing to the beats.

At Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi, a few Muslim youths took part in the celebrations by voluntarily serving food to devotees.

At dusk, clay lamps were lit in front of houses in residential areas, along with sky lamps.

At temples and junctions also, lamps were lit as per the call given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad to mark the occasion.

Bursting of crackers continued late into the night.

In Dharwad, folk troupes were invited to perform during the Ramotsav celebrations.

As a precautionary measure, the police made elaborate security arrangements by deploying adequate number of police personnel in sensitive areas. Despite pleas for not taking out processions, youths were seen taking motorcycle and car rallies waving saffron flags and chanting Jai Sri Ram.