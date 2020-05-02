People in green zone must continue to remain cautious, says Sriramulu

B. Sriramulu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, has urged the residents of the districts that fall under green zone, where no positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported, to continue to remain cautious.

“It is a far-fetched and long-term battle against COVID-19 and the bureaucrats and people cannot afford to become complacent. The negligence towards precautionary measures, including social distancing, may result in the outbreak of the disease,” he said at a meeting held here on Saturday to review the measures taken in the district to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.

Referring to the reports on shortage of blood at blood banks following the enforcement of lockdown, he directed the officials of the department to organise blood donation camps to address the problem. He said that ₹80 crore has been released to clear the salary dues of medical and non-medical staff serving with the department on contract basis.

K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, told the meeting that accommodation and food has been arranged for 842 migrant workers who are stranded in the district.

KFD vaccine

Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA, and H. Halappa, Sagar MLA, requested the Minister to take measures to enhance the efficacy of the vaccine administered against Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever. They also urged him to establish the KFD Study and Research Centre in Shivamogga district at the earliest.