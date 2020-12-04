People in Chamarajanagar favour Somashekar as district in-charge Minister, claims Ashok

Mysuru

04 December 2020 00:03 IST

Praising Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar’s work as the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, Revenue Minister R. Ashok claimed that people in neighbouring Chamarajanagar district too were favouring him as their Minister in charge of the district.

Participating in a Gram Swaraj meeting organised by the BJP in Maddur on Wednesday, . Ashok said Mr. Somashekar had taken up several developmental works in Mysuru district ever since he was appointed as the Minister in charge of the district about 7-8 months ago.

Presently, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar is in charge of Chamarajanagar district.

Mr. Ashok said Mr. Somashekar had not only taken the officials into confidence that had facilitated the progress of the developmental projects, he has also struck a chord with BJP leaders and workers in the district, which has given a boost to party activities in the district.

Mr. Somashekar, who is incidentally one of the newly-joined 17 MLAs from other parties, has won the heart and minds of the party leaders, workers and office-bearers of the party’s units in the district, he claimed.

Mr. Ashok said Mr. Somhekar had taken up the party’s responsibility in the district by touring all the taluks in the district and earning the trust of the party leaders and workers by holding meetings with them.