People in big positions should sacrifice smaller posts: Minister

Ramesh Jarkiholi hints that Laxman Savadi should drop plans to contest bank polls

With the battle for the District Central Cooperative Bank heating up, district in-charge Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi hinted in Belagavi on Tuesday that his political rival and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi should drop his plans of contesting for the bank polls. Those in big positions of power should sacrifice the smaller posts and ensure that their followers win elections to local bodies and cooperative institutions, Mr. Jarkiholi said, while referring to the DCC Bank polls scheduled for November 6. But when asked if he was referring to Mr. Savadi, he denied it and said that he was making a general statement. “RSS leaders are guiding us to see that the DCC Bank elections are held in a harmonious manner, without any strife. Senior RSS leader Arvind Rao Deshpande has asked us to see that the elections are conducted peacefully in a cordial manner. However, such advise can be followed properly only when people in big positions of power make sacrifices. They should give up plans for contesting for smaller positions and should nominate their followers instead,” he clarified.

“For example, with the clout that I enjoy in Gokak, I can easily make my son a DCC Bank director from Gokak. But I will not do that. I am planning to field one of my party workers and see that he wins,” Mr. Jarkiholi explained.

He reiterated that he considered the DCC Bank polls to be non-political and that he had decided to go by the decision of the former Ministers Umesh Katti and Balachandra Jarkiholi in this matter.

Mr. Savadi, however, did not react to Mr. Jarkiholi’s statement. He only said that the BJP was set to grow stronger in the State with some Congress MLAs expressing their desire to cross over to the party.