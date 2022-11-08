People have resolved to remove BJP from power: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah speaks to journalists at Belagavi airport in Sambra on November 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that people of the state have made a ‘sankalpa’ (resolve) to remove BJP and bring Congress to power in the state.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that such was the situation of the BJP’s ‘Jana Sankalp Yatra’ that they were being forced to lock gates to prevent people from going out of the conventions. “Have you seen the Mandya Sankalp Yatra. People went out. They (BJP) had to lock the gates to prevent people from going out. There are no people for sankalp yatra,” he said.

Will respond after reading judgement

On the Supreme Court allowing 10% reservation for the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had not read the full judgement yet. “I will read the judgement first and then respond,” he said.

However, he added that as per his understanding, the Constitution of India did not allow reservation for economically weaker sections. “As per my understanding of Article 15 and 16, reservation is for socially and educationally backward communities to address social inequality and educational inequality,” he said, adding that he would be able respond after reading the full judgement.

Jarkiholi’s remarks

Regarding KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks on the meaning of the term ‘Hindu’, he said that AICC National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had already made the party’s stand clear. “I endorse Mr. Surjewala’s statement on the issue,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

To a query on the demands by various oganisations to allow celebration of Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on the lines of Ganesh festival celebrated earlier, the former chief minister said there was nothing wrong in celebrating birthday of Tipu Sultan. “However, the State government has cancelled celebration of Tipu Jayanti. And as far as allowing it on Idgah Maidan is concerned, it is left to the municipal corporation to take a decision,” he said.

MLA Prasad Abbayya, former MLA N.H. Konaraddi, former State President of Youth Congress Sadanand Danganavar, Congress leaders Anilkumar Patil, Girish Gadigeppagoudar, Kirtti Morey and others were present.