‘People have rejected HDK govt.’

She says voters, party workers, responsible for my victory

BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje said that results showed that the people had rejected the Congress-JD(S) government.

Speaking to presspersons at the media centre, Ms. Karandlaje said the countdown for the fall of the H.D. Kumaraswamy government had begun. The people had rejected the “anti-farmer and anti-people” policies of the State government. The BJP would not entice any MLAs from the Congress or JD(S). “But, if MLAs from these two parties resign and join the BJP, we will welcome them,” she said.

Ms. Karandlaje said the BJP was getting beyond 23 seats in the State. “We are happy that Karnataka had given the best performance for BJP in South India. The result here is way beyond the expectations of our high command,” she said.

