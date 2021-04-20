People grab beer bottles from toppled truck

Hassan

20 April 2021 18:55 IST

Many people took away beer bottles from a toppled truck near M.C.Halli in Tarikere taluk on Monday.

The truck was carrying Kingfisher beer bottles from a distillery at Nanjangud to Shivamogga. As the driver lost control over the truck while negotiating a curve the vehicle toppled. The driver had minor injuries.

A few boxes of beer bottles fell on the road. Local people rushed to the spot and lifted bottles. A police officer said only half of the stock could be protected. Officers of the Excise Department reached the spot and took the stock which was intact. “We could not stop people from taking away bottles”, a police officer said. A video showing people lifting bottles from the truck has gone viral.

