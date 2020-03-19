People from Umrah pilgrimage advised against going to mosques

Mysuru

19 March 2020 22:50 IST

They have been asked to offer prayers at home

People returning from Umrah pilgrimage have been advised to against going to mosques and instead offer prayers at their respective houses.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Minorities, Haj and Wakf A.B. Ibrahim referred to medical reports attributing the spread of virus in India through affected people returning from abroad and pointed out that the COVID-19 afflicted patient, who died in Kalaburagi recently, had returned from Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

In view of this, Mr. Ibrahim has appealed to pilgrims returning from Umrah and others, who have arrived from a foreign country, against going to the mosques in the interest of the health of the other worshippers.

He has also advised the mosque’s managements to turn off the air conditioners and air coolers from which there is a possibility of the virus spreading. Also, people suffering from cough, breathing difficulty, cold, throat pain and fever, besides patients with diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments should stay off mosques and offer their prayers at home, he said.

Pointing out that Friday prayers had been cancelled in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait, Mr. Ibrahim appealed to the managements of the mosques to take necessary action in the regard.