People of all religions take part in mosque inauguration

Residents of Ballupete, irrespective of their faith, contributed to its construction

The inauguration of a newly built mosque at Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk became an occasion for the residents of the village to exhibit harmony and brotherhood on Monday. People from all communities visited the mosque and joined for lunch. Many were visiting a mosque for the first time..

The members of the Jumma Masjid committee welcomed the guests with a smile and took them around the structure. “For the first time, I am visiting a mosque. I was curious to know this place. I am glad members of the mosque committee gave this opportunity to know about their place of worship”, said Rani, a resident of Ballupete.

The committee has built the structure by spending over ₹1 crore. People from all communities have offered their contributions to the construction. Susheela, a resident of the village, said she had been living close to the mosque for many years and her family had offered contributions for the mosque. “The building has come up very well”, she said.

Hazrat Moulana Nadvi Saheb, who spoke on the occasion, lauded the efforts of Muslim youths who organised the event. “Inviting our neighbours and wellwishers to our mosque is a good step towards ensuring harmony. We can win over others through love. I wish people in other cities and villages emulate this model”, he said.

Ballu Gopal, a journalist, said Ballupete had been known for harmony among people belonging to all religions. “We respond to each other’s problems and celebrate happy occasions together. I wish this relationship continues forever”.

Among those who visited the mosque on the day included elected representatives, shopkeepers, women and schoolchildren.