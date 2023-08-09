ADVERTISEMENT

‘People for Animals’ holds free clinic for equines in Mysuru, Srirangapatna

August 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A free clinic for equines was organised in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People for Animals, Mysuru, in collaboration with World Veterinary Services, Udhagamandalam, organised a field clinic for equines in Mysuru on Tuesday. Around 36 horses received deworming, vaccination, and treatment for hoof injuries at the Suburb Bus Stand Stable, Old RMC Stable, and Kukkarahalli Lake Stable. The horse owners were also given guidance on hoof care, including cleaning and grooming their horses. Free supplements for the horse were distributed to owners.

On Wednesday, a free horse camp was organised at Srirangapatna horse camp with about 26 horses receiving treatment which included vaccination, deworming, hoof trimming, and teeth rasping at Sriranganathaswamy temple area and in Ganjam.

“It was observed that many horses had pus in their hooves and the owners were therefore urged to maintain proper hoof hygiene,” a release said.

The free clinic aims to provide essential services to horse owners, including free deworming, vaccination supplements, and wound-dressing ointment.

World Veterinary Services will conduct a farrier workshop for Tonga owners on Thursday in Mysuru and on Friday in Srirangapatna. The workshop will focus on improving farrier skills and enhancing knowledge related to horse hoof care, the release added.

Sandeep, qualified farrier from the Flying Anvil farriery school in Rajasthan, will be the resource person and farriery skills instructor at the workshop. Shivani (vet) from WVS India and Sam (WVS India farrier), Narainan (WVS India vet assistant), Ilona Otter and Amardeep Singh of PFA, will be present.

