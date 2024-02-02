‘People displaced decades ago face problems even now’

Na. D’Souza has been chosen for the prestigious literary award, Pampa Prashasthi, named after the first Kannada poet Pampa of the 10th century.

At the age of 86, despite old-age-related health issues, he keeps himself busy writing and responding to issues that bother Malnad. The Hindu interviewed him about being chosen for the award. Here are excerpts from the interview.

What is your response to being chosen for the award?

I am happy. On this occasion, I wish to state that in recent years, I have been bothered by Kannada being neglected as a language by many people. English takes prominence everywhere. Compared to people in neighbouring states, Kannadigas lack love for their language. I wish they understood the importance of the language and used it wherever possible.

What were the initial influences on your writing?

I joined the Sharavathi Project office in 1959. Every day, I saw many people facing many problems following the implementation of the project. As many as 112 villages were submerged, and around 90,000 people were displaced. I listened to many stories from local people, and they inspired me to write novels and short stories.

As a writer, you have penned many novels and short stories on displacement. Many of the families are still fighting for justice.

The government did not treat the people who sacrificed their lives for the dam. Even decades after the displacement, many people keep visiting the taluk office and DC’s office to get the issues related to land grants resolved. The government should resolve the problems as soon as possible. Enough time has been spent on this.

You have been actively participating in issues bothering the Malnad region.

The developments that bother the place bother me as well. Hence, I actively take part in agitations and voice my opinion. We had to fight to retain the railway services in Sagar. Earlier, we staged protests opposing the move to take Sharavathi water to Bengaluru and did succeed in stopping the proposal further. However, the same has resurfaced. We have to oppose the project. In the summer, there is not sufficient water for local people and cattle. It would be foolishness to think of such a project.

What do you wish to say about recent developments intended to divide people along communal lines?

When we were kids, my mother used to cook payasam if a neighbour was celebrating a festival. She believed that everyone in the village should celebrate festivals together, keeping aside all differences. However, these days, we barely notice such a feeling. I believe we should strive hard to maintain communal harmony. Otherwise, we will face difficult times ahead.