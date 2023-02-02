HamberMenu
People displaced by Sharavathi project will get relief soon, says BSY

BSY held a meeting with elected representatives of Shivamogga district and officers in Bengaluru

February 02, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The State Government will send a proposal to clear the grant of forest land to those who lost their land for Sharavathi project in the 1960s, former Chief Minister and Shikaripur MLA B.S. Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He spoke to media after holding a meeting with elected representatives from Shivamogga and officers on the issue.

“For the last 60 years, the issue of granting land to the land losers remains unresolved. We have met the Union Minister of Forest Bhupendra Yadav on this issue. He had asked the State to send a proposal, assuring that the ministry would clear it. The government will send the proposal today itself,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

As of now, the Shivamogga district administration has completed the survey of 9,000 acres of forest land. The proposal for the same will be sent to the Centre for clearance. This will benefit thousands of families in the district, Mr. Yediyurappa added.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, legislators Hartal Halappa, Ashok Naik, senior officers of Revenue Department were present in the meeting.

Following a High Court order, the State Government had withdrawn orders that de-notified forest lands. The court had noted that the government had not taken clearance from the Ministry of Forest and Environment before granting forest land. As a result, the land losers hit the streets seeking ownership of the land. The State Government ordered for a survey of the forest land, which was earlier granted to the land losers.

