‘People coming together in the fight against corruption will lead to nation’s progress’

“When all stakeholders join hands in the fight against corruption by imbibing and developing the culture of integrity, it will automatically lead the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said.

She was delivering the keynote address at the Vigilance Awareness Week organised by The Hindu in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Dharwad on Tuesday with the theme, Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.

Ms. Prabhu said that while there are several laws and rules to take punitive action against people involved in corrupt practices, what is more important is that every individual involves himself in the participatory and preventive aspects related to vigilance.

“There are three approaches to vigilance. The first one is the participatory approach, the second is preventive and the third is punitive, which most of us are familiar with. There are various laws and Acts to take punitive action. But unless everyone understands the concept of integrity and plays a more proactive role in preventing acts of corruption in public offices and life, corruption cannot be contained,” she said.

Narrating anecdotes from the lives of the former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and the first Chief Minister or Premier of Madras Presidency Omandur Periyavalavu Ramaswamy Reddiyar, the Deputy Commissioner said that while it is hard for the young generation to believe that such people existed, the country has seen several such epitomes of integrity. She then called upon the students to draw inspiration from the lives of such great leaders.

Ms. Prabhu said that it is time to introspect on how society has deviated from the path of moral values and also emphasised the need for inculcating integrity and transparency as a habit. “Ensuring transparency at each level will help in building a strong nation,” she said.

Addressing the students, she told them why it is important for them to understand and analyse their failure and how it will help them succeed in their future endeavours. She also lauded The Hindu for the initiative.

Territory Manager (LPG) of BPCL Dharwad B. Dharmarajan elaborated on the concepts of internal integrity and external integrity and said that internal integrity is more important than external integrity which often is limited to just show-off.

Speaking about Vigilance Week which is observed every year in the week during which the birthday of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls, he quoted incidents from his life.

Making the concluding remarks, senior professor at IIIT Dharwad Channappa Akki quoted a 12th century Vachana and said that if action does not match one’s words, it amounts to violation of integrity.

Quoting from anecdotes, he emphasised on why developing the culture of integrity is crucial for facilitating the nation’s prosperity.

Assistant General Manager (Circulation), The Hindu, Anand Malage welcomed the gathering.

On the occasion, an Integrity Pledge was administered to all participants. Registrar of IIIT Dharwad Ravi Vitlapur and senior faculty members were present.

