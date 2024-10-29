GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘People coming together in the fight against corruption will lead to nation’s progress’

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. delivers keynote address at the Vigilance Awareness Week organised by The Hindu, BPCL, IIIT in Dharwad

Published - October 29, 2024 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. delivering the keynote address at the Vigilance Awareness Week programme organised by The Hindu in association with BPCL and IIIT in Dharwad on Tuesday. Channappa Akki of IIIT Dharwad and BPCL Territory Manager B. Dharmarajan are seen.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. delivering the keynote address at the Vigilance Awareness Week programme organised by The Hindu in association with BPCL and IIIT in Dharwad on Tuesday. Channappa Akki of IIIT Dharwad and BPCL Territory Manager B. Dharmarajan are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“When all stakeholders join hands in the fight against corruption by imbibing and developing the culture of integrity, it will automatically lead the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said.

She was delivering the keynote address at the Vigilance Awareness Week organised by The Hindu in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Dharwad on Tuesday with the theme, Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.

Ms. Prabhu said that while there are several laws and rules to take punitive action against people involved in corrupt practices, what is more important is that every individual involves himself in the participatory and preventive aspects related to vigilance.

“There are three approaches to vigilance. The first one is the participatory approach, the second is preventive and the third is punitive, which most of us are familiar with. There are various laws and Acts to take punitive action. But unless everyone understands the concept of integrity and plays a more proactive role in preventing acts of corruption in public offices and life, corruption cannot be contained,” she said.

Narrating anecdotes from the lives of the former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and the first Chief Minister or Premier of Madras Presidency Omandur Periyavalavu Ramaswamy Reddiyar, the Deputy Commissioner said that while it is hard for the young generation to believe that such people existed, the country has seen several such epitomes of integrity. She then called upon the students to draw inspiration from the lives of such great leaders.

Ms. Prabhu said that it is time to introspect on how society has deviated from the path of moral values and also emphasised the need for inculcating integrity and transparency as a habit. “Ensuring transparency at each level will help in building a strong nation,” she said.

Addressing the students, she told them why it is important for them to understand and analyse their failure and how it will help them succeed in their future endeavours. She also lauded The Hindu for the initiative.

Territory Manager (LPG) of BPCL Dharwad B. Dharmarajan elaborated on the concepts of internal integrity and external integrity and said that internal integrity is more important than external integrity which often is limited to just show-off.

Speaking about Vigilance Week which is observed every year in the week during which the birthday of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls, he quoted incidents from his life.

Making the concluding remarks, senior professor at IIIT Dharwad Channappa Akki quoted a 12th century Vachana and said that if action does not match one’s words, it amounts to violation of integrity.

Quoting from anecdotes, he emphasised on why developing the culture of integrity is crucial for facilitating the nation’s prosperity.

Assistant General Manager (Circulation), The Hindu, Anand Malage welcomed the gathering.

On the occasion, an Integrity Pledge was administered to all participants. Registrar of IIIT Dharwad Ravi Vitlapur and senior faculty members were present.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.