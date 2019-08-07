People cautioned

Belagavi district administration has urged people to move away from rivers, streams, water bodies and low-lying areas, following the likelihood of water release from Maharashtra reaching the four lakh-cusecs mark.

In a release, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said that increased release could lead to floods that was similar to the one witnessed in 2005-06. Entering or trying to cross water bodies is dangerous, especially in the Krishna and the Ghataprabha river basins. All care should be taken to stay in safe places, he said.

He said that the inflow into Hidkal dam on the Ghataprabha had reached one lakh cusecs and no water was being stored in the dam. The outflow was almost one lakh cusecs from Hidkal.

Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency forces, police and Home Guards are busy in relief and rescue operations. A total of 75 Fire and Emergency Services personnel, 66 members of SDRF, 19 Home Guards, 100 NDRF members and 150 members of the Army are working in the district now.

The loss due to heavy rain and water released from Maharashtra is said to be significant. Mr. Bommanahalli said that 599 houses have been damaged partially or fully.

Belagavi City Corporation has opened six relief centres in low-lying areas, including Khasbag, Wadagaon, Anagol, Mandoli Road, Ram Nagar and Nehru Nagar. “They are being provided food, shelter, bed-spreads, water, buckets, mugs, mosquito coils, candles, match boxes and other requirements,” corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti said.