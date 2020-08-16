Karnataka

People cautioned as water is released from Sonna barrage

Water being released from Sonna barrage across the Bhima at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

As much as 40,000 cusecs of water that was released from the Veer dam built across the Nira river in Maharashtra thanks to the increased inflow into the reservoir reached the Sonna barrage built across the Bhima in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday. Since the water level in the barrage had almost reached the brim already, the same amount of water was released into the river course.

The barrage has a capacity of holding 3.16 tmcft of water.

Executive Engineer of Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme Ashok R Kalal, cautioned people along the river course against approaching the river or letting their cattle into it.

