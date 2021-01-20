People can choose between Covaxin and Covishield: Sudhakar

Commenting that initial apprehension was natural during vaccination, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar on Tuesday clarified that there was no force on anyone to take Covaxin. He made it clear that people could choose between Covishield and Covaxin.
Speaking to presspersons before a review meeting at KIMS in Hubballi on Tuesday, the Minister clarified that the choice of the vaccine was left to the person taking it. “They can choose between Covishield and Covaxin and there is no pressure to choose any one particular vaccine. Nobody is being forced and if someone doesn’t want to take Covaxin, let them not take it,” he said. He noted that Covaxin had been permitted after adequate clinical trials and that it was safe.
Dr. Sudhakar said that after getting the vaccine, immunity against the virus would increase. “Permission has been given after adequate trials. There will be initial apprehension. But once they see vaccinated persons leading normal life, the apprehension will disappear. Noted doctors such as Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr. Bhujang Shetty, Dr. Ballal, and Dr. Sudharshan have got themselves vaccinated, which shows the trust they have on the vaccine,” he said.
‘Not vaccine related’
On the death of a COVID-19 warrior in Ballari a day after getting vaccinated, the Minister clarified that the death had nothing to do with the vaccine. “The post-mortem report has termed the death as due to cardiac arrest. There is no need for the people to panic,” he said.
