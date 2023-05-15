HamberMenu
People being divided on religious lines led to my defeat, says Ayanur

May 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath, who suffered defeat in Shivamogga constituency, said the people were divided on the lines of religion, and that led to his defeat.

“Hindus voted for the BJP, while Muslims favoured the Congress. I tried to bring them together. However, I will continue to work for peace and harmony in Shivamogga,” he said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday.

Mr. Ayanur Manjunath, who was an aspirant for the BJP ticket, resigned as MLC and joined the JD(S). He secured 8,863 votes (4.93%) in the polls. Congratulating the winner, he said he was hopeful of strengthening the party’s base in Shivamogga district. He added that he did not regret his decision to resign as MLC.

