People are watching us all the time, poll duty officers told

District election office conducted a workshop for poll duty staff in Gokak on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli, who inaugurated the event, asked officials to take up poll duties with extreme responsibility and care.

“All of us should realise that we don’t compromise on any aspect of our duty regarding elections. Elections are the life-blood of democracy and we should strive towards ensuring that the people choose their representatives without fear or favour,” he said.

“We should remain alert throughout the election process. We should devote every moment to follow the model code of conduct and ensure a transparent, free and fair election,” he said. “Even our smallest mistakes can create big problems. We should all realise our responsibility and work diligently,” he said

He listed out the duties of different team members and said that they could all reach their targets by working in coordination with each other. “People are watching us all the time. All of us, poll duty officers and security duty officers, should be extremely careful,” he said.

He asked sector officers to visit schools and other buildings in which polling booths are to be set up. They should list the facilities available there, assets and amenities required and the need for repairs and maintenance works in those places.

Revenue officials should visit areas where vulnerable communities lived and take steps to gain their confidence. Police should take out peace marches in areas prone to riots and group clashes, he said.

Election Commission of India was using third generation EVMs for the first time and officials would be given adequate training in the use of these machines. Master trainers, who will be trained first, will, in turn, train other trainers. They will train officers on duty. Mock usage sessions will be conducted for officers.

Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rajendra asked each poll duty officer to read the election manuals and guidelines in detail and understand them in true spirit. “If we don’t understand them, we will not be able to follow them properly,” he said. He asked officers not to be held back by hesitation. “Whenever you have doubts about the use of EVMs, VVPATs or other equipment, you should clarify them by speaking to senior officers or trainers,” he said.

He asked officials not to panic or get tensed about poll duty. “It is one of our duties. But it is among the most important duties. We should not forget that,” he said. He asked officials to remain committed to democratic values and work in a secular manner within the Constitutional framework.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi said that the deployment of forces was being done in a simple manner, which would help increased coordination between agencies. “The most important link we should establish is between revenue officials and police officials. Both these officers should help each other in avoiding offence, crime and law and order disturbances, stopping electoral malpractice, filing complaints and investigation,” he said.

“It is not just the revenue officials who need to be careful. Police officials need to be careful too. Election Commission of India views lapses in poll duty very seriously. All necessary steps should be taken to avoid lapses,” he said.

Staff are trained about account maintenance, expense monitoring, use of machines, voter awareness programmes, use of C-VIGIL App, provisions of the Income Tax Act and Excise Act, collection and use of documents and material for evidence and other issues.

Additional Regional Commissioner Ramesh Kalasad, Assistant Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri, Belagavi Urban Development Authority Commissioner Preetam Naslapure, Model Code of Conduct Nodal Officer Jagadish Roogi, trainer N.V. Shiragaonkar and others spoke.

Sector officers, polling officers, security and squad members were present.