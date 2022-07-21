People are looking for alternative politics: Bhaskar Rao

AAP State vice-president Bhaskar Rao and party office-bearers addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

July 21, 2022 20:23 IST

The State vice-president of AAP says his party will be victorious in the next election

State vice-president of Aam Aadmi Party and former police officer Bhaskar Rao has said that as people of the State are fed up with the misrule of the Congress and the BJP, they are looking for an alternative political system and consequently, AAP will register a victory in the next Assembly election.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, as a step towards taking the message about the good governance of AAP in Delhi to the people of the State, the party is being strengthened from the village level.

Already, steps have been taken to set up the youth and women wings in the State. Including these, a total of 10 wings will be created in the State and common citizens will be given responsibilities, he said.

Mocking the fight in the Congress for leadership, he said that even before the elections some leaders of that party are fighting for the chief minister’s post. And, nobody is interested in the development of North Karnataka, he said.

On whether he will contest the next Assembly election, Mr. Bhaskar Rao said that he will contest if the party suggested that he do. He said that as a police officer he had closely seen politicians of all parties and he joined the AAP to bring changes in the existing political system. And, already people were joining hands with the party, he said.

Giving a clean chit to the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in the contractor suicide case is nothing but the height of arrogance, he said. Mr. Rao said that the BJP government at the Centre has already proved that it is a pro-rich government by imposing GST on food items.

On the prospects of the AAP, he said that the AAP will either lose its deposit or it will make the Opposition parties lose their deposit. It has already happened in Delhi and Punjab, he said.

On the Agnipath scheme, he said that he will individually support the scheme but will oppose any attempt to mislead the youth. Agnipath scheme should have been projected as an internship programme. Instead of that, the Union government erred by trying to project it as a means of providing jobs to the youth, he said.

AAP office-bearers Ananthkumar Bugadi, Vikas Soppin, Arvind M. and others were present.