People apprehensive after leopard pugmarks found

Forest officers talking to locals during a visit to the spot where pugmarks of a leopard were found near Shettihalli village in Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People and farmers in villages surrounding Saidapur hobli in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district are apprehensive after pugmarks of a leopard were sighted on the outskirts of agricultural fields in Shettihalli village.

Farmers are scared to go to the fields to prepare land for the Rabi season. Shepherds who used to take their sheep and goats for grazing are facing difficulties staying near forest areas. On the other hand, villagers are not ready to go outside, especially at night, because of a possible leopard attack.

“I am not going to my land even to see standing cotton crop because of the likely presence of a leopard. It is difficult for any farmer to sit at home and spend time doing nothing. But, circumstances do not permit me to go to my fields,” a farmer in Shettihalli said.

Gurmitkal taluk, which shares its border with Telangana State, has thick forest area and according to the Forest Department, wild animals, including leopards, are spotted near the forests.

The pubmarks of a leopard were confirmed by Forest officials who visited the spot and took preventive measures. They tom-tommed asking villagers not to go to their fields alone and in case of any emergency, they can go along with a crew.

“Some people saw a leopard passing near their land. And, very recently, a leopard was spotted near Chandraki village in the taluk. Therefore, the department has put up a cage placing a dog in it to attract the big cat. We have already initiated precautionary measures in the villages,” Yadgir Range Forest Officer Jayavardhan Talawar told The Hindu.

Leopards often change their location and move from one place to another. However, farmers and shepherds should take precaution at such crucial times, he said and added that so far there has been no incident of leopard attack on human beings or pet animals reported.