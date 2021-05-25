Karnataka

People allowed to immerse ashes, says Karnataka Minister

The government on Monday issued guidelines stating that there should be no obstruction to ash immersion in any part of the State. The families of the deceased have been permitted to immerse ashes at the place of their choice.

“It has come to my notice that people heading for ash immersion are facing numerous issues either while travelling or at the places where they want to immerse ashes,” Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who is also vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, told reporters. He said that orders have been issued to prevent such nuisance and permit families to immerse ashes at the place of their choice.

According to the order, only four persons are permitted to take part in the programme, that too with strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. “No member of the public or official can obstruct their movement. I have also asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts to strictly follow this order,” he said.

