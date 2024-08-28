People, activists, politicians of Sagar oppose projects intended to divert Sharavathi river

Representatives of various organisations and environmentalists in Sagar have resolved to fight against the Sharavathi Pumped Storage project and the proposed diversion of the Sharavathi to Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was decided at a meeting in Sagar on Tuesday. The people plan to petition elected representatives, the Minister in-charge of the district, and others against the project. Gradually, protest marches, dharnas, and similar events will be organised to oppose the projects, the meeting decided.

Akhilesh Chippali, an environmentalist, said the project to divert Sharavathi water to Bengaluru was proposed in 2019. However, the government dropped the idea following protests by people in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project has come to the fore again. The government is defending it, citing that the water that was flowing to the sea would be diverted for drinking purposes. They want to project that the water flowing to the sea was a waste. This is wrong. There are many benefits to the climate and biodiversity from water flowing to the sea,” he stated.

Similarly, he said, a pumped storage project would also harm nature. It was against the interest of the local people, depending on the river. “These projects will badly hit the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot,” he argued.

‘Harvest rainwater’

Mr. Chippali suggested that an effective mechanism to harvest rainwater would be one of the best methods to handle drinking water crisis in Bengaluru city. “The government should take steps to recharge the underground water table and fill the tanks in the capital,” he suggested.

Former Minister and BJP leader Hartal Halappa said many intellectuals, writers, and environmentalists had opposed the proposed projects. “However, the government does not change its decision easily. We have to put pressure on the government by creating public opinion against the projects. People, irrespective of the political parties they belong to, oppose the projects,” he said.

Energy expert Shankar Sharma, activists D. Dinesh, U.J. Mallikarjun, A.R. Lambodar, Madhura Shivanand and others were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.