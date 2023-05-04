ADVERTISEMENT

Penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5

May 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The penumbral eclipse of the Moon occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow. | Photo Credit: file photo

A penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on May 5. The penumbral eclipse of the Moon occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow.

Prof R.C. Kapoor, formerly with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said that the phenomenon would be visible in India.

“The penumbral eclipse of the Moon begins at 8.44 p.m., reaches a maximum at 10.53 p.m. on May 5 and ends at 1.02 a.m. on May 6, 2023. It will, in principle, be visible in India, but hard to notice a few per cent loss in the brightness,” said Prof Kapoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the decrease in brightness of the Moon would be about 10 per cent only, hardly noticeable to the human eye.

“Many smart photography experts can take images showing slight differences in the brightness in the pictures taken during and outside of the eclipse,” he added.

On April 20, there was a hybrid solar eclipse lasting about 5 hours and 25 minutes. However, it was not visible in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US