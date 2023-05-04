Penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5

May 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

A penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on May 5. The penumbral eclipse of the Moon occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow.

Prof R.C. Kapoor, formerly with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said that the phenomenon would be visible in India.

“The penumbral eclipse of the Moon begins at 8.44 p.m., reaches a maximum at 10.53 p.m. on May 5 and ends at 1.02 a.m. on May 6, 2023. It will, in principle, be visible in India, but hard to notice a few per cent loss in the brightness,” said Prof Kapoor.

He added that the decrease in brightness of the Moon would be about 10 per cent only, hardly noticeable to the human eye.

“Many smart photography experts can take images showing slight differences in the brightness in the pictures taken during and outside of the eclipse,” he added.

On April 20, there was a hybrid solar eclipse lasting about 5 hours and 25 minutes. However, it was not visible in India.