Pensions: HDK hits out at government

The cash-strapped State government has not released social security pensions for the last five months, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy hit out at the government on Monday on this issue.
“For the past five months, disability, old age and widow pensions have not been released. I urge the government to immediately direct for the release of these,” he said. “Can there be a better example of the anti-poor policy of this government that is celebrating one year?”
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar also slammed the government on the issue at a press conference on Monday.
A senior official in the government said that it releases the disability, old age and widow pensions directly to the treasury, and confirmed that for the past five months it has not been released. “The government is struggling to raise resources ever since the pandemic hit us. Money is not coming from the Centre too. These pensions have been stopped, affecting thousands,” the official admitted.
