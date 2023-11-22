HamberMenu
Pensioners in Raichur asked to submit life certificates to EPFO

November 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment in Raichur has said that pensioners can submit their life certificates to continue to receive their pension amount.

In a press release, it has said that despite information given already, pensioners have not submitted life certificates. And, many of them have not submitted certificates for more than three years now.

The press release also said that the facility for Provident Fund pensioners who have not submitted life certificates after November 1, 2018 has remained closed since January 2019.

Therefore, all pensioners should submit life certificates to the Regional Office in Raichur along with the other required documents, including Aadhaar card, bank passbook/cheque, to the office immediately.

“Jeevan Pramaan Patra (Digital Life Certificate) can be submitted throughout the year by the pensioners. This certificate is valid for one year from the date of submission. Those pensioners who have submitted their certificates after January 2023 are not required to submit them till 12 months are completed from the date of submission. As more than three lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) are authorized to collect Jeevan Pramaan Patras, pensioners can visit such centres for submitting their certificates,” the release said.

