Pensioners can submit digital life certificate at doorstep

November 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

Pensioners of the State government can submit their annual life certificates to the State treasury with the help of a postman at their doorstep.

The Department of Posts has initiated the system to help pensioners submit their digital life certificates. With the help of the postman, the pensioners can submit the certificate by furnishing their Aadhaar card number, mobile number, PPO number, bank account, and biometric details.

The pensioners have to pay a fee of ₹70 (including GST) for the facility. The pensioners can avail of the benefit at the nearest post office, according to a press release issued by the department.