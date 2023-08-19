Pensioners’ associations seek universal pension for senior citizens

August 19, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

A Pensioners’ conference was organised in Mysuru on Saturday, August 19, by various pensioners’ associations of Mysuru city to press for universal pension for senior citizens.

According to convenor of the coordination Committee of Pensioners’ Association of Mysuru Krishnamurthy C.R., a minimum pension of ₹3,000 per month should be paid to all senior citizens.

The committee will hold such meetings and conferences across Mysuru to create awareness among the people about the need to give universal pension to senior citizens.

He pointed out that senior citizens of United States, Australia and other European nations were given a monthly pension as part of the social security measures in their respective countries. Such a system should be adopted in India also, he said.

Out of the estimated 14 crore senior citizens in India in 2020, as many as 10 crore did not have any source of income to lead a respectable life towards the evening of their lives. There is no pension for roadside vendors, daily wagers, agricultural labourers, contract or gig workers.

Mr. Umakanth, who presided over the Pensioners’ conference held at Jaganmohan Palace, pointed out that there are a lot of daily wagers like push cart vendors, who are even unable to push their carts after 60 years of age. But, there are no provisions for payment of pension to such people.

A lot of senior citizens would have paid a large amount of taxes during the earlier part of their lives and hence, were entitled to universal non-contributory pension after they attain 60 years of age, he said while lamenting the neglect of senior citizens by the government.

Another senior citizen Jayaram, who participated in the pensioners’ conference, said a large number of senior citizens, who did not have any source of income in their old age, are forced to seek alms.

There were enough resources in the country to pay pension to the senior citizens, he said, while pointing out that more than ₹1.45 lakh crore is collected in the form of GST every month. “Why can’t we give pension to our senior citizens,” he argued.