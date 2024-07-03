GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pension scheme launched for unorganised workers in Chamarajanagar

Under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhaan scheme, a minimum pension of ₹3,000 is assured to workers who 60 years or older

Published - July 03, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-SYM) was formally launched in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. Principal District Sessions Judge B.S. Bharati launched the project on the premises of the district court. The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Labour and the District Legal Services Authority.

PM-SYM is a pension scheme for unorganised workers. The Government of India introduced the pension scheme for unorganised workers for their social security, ensuring old age protection.

According to the scheme, PM-SYM is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme under which the beneficiary would receive a minimum assured pension of ₹3,000 a month after attaining 60 years. If the beneficiary dies, the spouse of the beneficiary shall be entitled to receive 50% of the pension as family pension, according to a PIB note.

A person should be an unorganised worker in the age between 18 and 40 years and with a monthly income of ₹15,000 or below to avail the benefits under the scheme.

An awareness drive will be carried out across the district encouraging the unorganised workers to enrol under the monthly pension scheme for their financial security after attaining the age of 60 years. The six-day drive was also flagged off by the District Judge on the occasion.

Speaking at the programme, the district judge said the scheme is financial empowerment of unorganised workers after their retirement. A lot of awareness needs to be generated among the workers on the benefits of the scheme, she added.

District Labour Officer M. Savita said unorganised workers engaged in more than 379 works across the country are eligible for the pension scheme. These workers have been identified for enrolling under the scheme in the district.

