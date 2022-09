ADVERTISEMENT

The Kannada and Culture Department of the State has issued an order for releasing monthly pension of ₹2,000 for 3,000 eligible artists and litterateurs who submitted applications during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, seeking pension.

The pension amount would be released from September 2022.

The selection committee scrutinised all applications and prepared the list of 3,000 artists and litterateurs, the order said.