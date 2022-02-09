Karnataka

Pension Adalat

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Hubballi, has organised Online Pension Adalat on Thursday, from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Regional PF Commissioner (Pension) Mihir Kumar has said in a release.

Pensioners may attend the webinar using the link that will be displayed on the status of official WhatsApp Ph: 8762525754, Facebook and Twitter handles of the regional office of EPFO. Pensioners may also submit their grievances through email to: ro.hubli@epfindia.gov.in, by mentioning Pension Adalat in the subject column.


