December 15, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway conducted the All India Pension Adalat on Thursday and resolved 47 of the 53 cases that were listed for hearing. The remaining 6 cases would be redressed in due course. The adalat was chaired by Vinayak R. Nayak, Additional Divisional Railway Manager. Parthasarthy, president of Railway Pensioners’ Welfare Assocciation, representatives of Canara Bank and others were present.