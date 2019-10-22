Pension accounts to be linked with Aadhaar in six months: Revenue Minister

The old age, widow and other social security pensions will be linked with Aadhaar in another six months and the pension amount will be directly credited to the account of the beneficiary, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok here on Monday. This is to weed out bogus claimants.

Speaking at a function held to distribute title deeds to persons staying on government lands under Section 94C and 94CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, Mr. Ashok said every year the State government spends about ₹7,000 crore towards social security pension. Linking Aadhaar will help save about ₹1,000 crore a year, he said.

Referring to the houses damaged in the recent floods, the Minister said that the houses damaged between 25% and 100% were being given ₹5 lakh — a sum of ₹4.05 lakh from the State and ₹95,000 from the National Disaster Relief Fund — while partially damaged houses were being given ₹50,000.

He claimed that nearly 50% of the affected families have already received an advance of ₹1 lakh to take up construction work. In Bantwal alone, 137 persons have gone for construction of houses. There is no shortage of funds, Mr. Ashok said.

The Minister also said that he has given direction to officials to complete the process of issuing title deeds to those staying on government lands in rural areas (under Section 94 C) and in urban areas (under Section 94CC) by the next month-end. As many as 40,092 persons under Section 94C and 23,609 persons under Section 94CC have been identified in Dakshina Kannada for granting of title deeds, he said.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary asked Mr. Ashok to relax the norms and grant title deeds to 1.5 lakh families living in deemed forest areas. He also sought relief for Kumki and Moolageni rights holders in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Earlier, Mr. Ashok gave away title deed certificates to some of the 734 beneficiaries under Sections 94C and 94CC from Bantwal taluk. He also laid the foundation stone for a B.C. Road beautification project, to be taken up at cost of ₹20 crore.