Pending wages under MGNREGA will be cleared in a week: Eshwarappa

Emphasising the need to employ the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as a means to mitigate the financial distress created in rural areas by the lockdown, K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said on Saturday that pending bills to the tune of ₹1,039 crore related to payment of wages to workers under this job scheme would be cleared in a week.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for elected representatives in the city on the implementation of river rejuvenation works under MGNREGA.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the Centre had released an amount of ₹1,861 crore to Karnataka recently for the implementation of works under MGNREGA. Of this, ₹1,039 crore will be used for the clearance of pending bills. The remaining ₹822 crore, along with ₹257 crore allocated by the State government, will be used to take up fresh works during the lockdown, he said. To resolve the financial distress created by lockdown, the daily wage under MGNREGA has been revised from ₹249 to ₹275.

Referring to the disruption in supply chain caused by the lockdown, he said farmers who have grown the crops having relatively low shelf life were facing difficulties in selling them. Moreover, many rural people who were commuting to urban areas daily for work have been rendered jobless. “It is the right time to take up works under MGNREGA, with the twin purpose of creating permanent assets for the community and resolving financial distress in rural areas,” he added.

On the river rejuvenation initiatives planned by the State government in nine districts under MGNREGA, he said that the construction of check-dams across rivers and percolation pits on their banks would be taken up to prevent waterbodies from going dry during the summer and to enhance the groundwater level. To prevent soil erosion, saplings of plants and trees endemic to the region will be planted on the river banks. These works will create ample employment opportunities in rural areas during the lockdown, he said.

He also cautioned officials to take precautions to ensure the maintenance of social distancing when such works are taken up.