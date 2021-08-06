Pending repair works of temple at BR Hills to be expedited

The pending works of the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple on BR Hills at Yelandur in Chamarajanagar will be expedited. They have been in progress since 4 years.

At a review meeting on Saturday, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M.R.Ravi directed the officials to complete the flooring and other works without further delay. The embellishment of the temple doors and the interiors too will be taken up simultaneously.

The temple, which was out of bounds for public from April 2017, was reopened in April 2021 consequent to the completion of the restoration and repair works. However, final touches remain. Toilet facilities for visitors, compound wall extension to the yagashala, a shelter to house the temple chariot, and relaying of the temple steps are pending, said Mr. Ravi.

The restoration work was taken up at a cost of ₹25 crore with guidance from the State Department of Archaeology.

The major repairs included relaying or replacing some of the slab stones, strengthening the pillars and where necessary constructing a beam, and plugging all seepages so that the structural stability was not affected in the long run. The electrical works had to be overhauled and redone. A new tower at the entrance was also part of the renovation work.

The works were originally planned for completion in 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic and lockdowns. This is the first time that such extensive repairs have been carried out to the temple reckoned to be at least 500 years old.