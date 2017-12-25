Pending pension amount to be released shortly

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the State government would release the pending pension amount of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) staff which amounts to ₹ 130 crore shortly. Inaugurating various development works in Hubballi-Dharwad (West) Assembly constituency on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had issued direction to Finance Department Secretary to release the arrears. “It is a tight slap on the faces of BJP men who were trying to politicise the issue. I am sorry I killed the one issue which they were using to gather public attention. They (BJP) have no issues to fight here,” he said.

The BJP leaders were doing politics over pension amount due. “I came to know about this some time ago and I have given consent now. The Mayor did some politics staing that he would not receive me when I come to the twin cities. I think the Mayor has no idea of protocol,” he ridiculed.