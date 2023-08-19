HamberMenu
Pending bills: Contractor threatens to jump from school building

August 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A contractor who had completed the construction of a school building and was reportedly fed up with the delay in clearing of his bills, threatened to jump off the terrace of the same school in Belagavi district on Saturday.

The incident happened at Benachinamaradi village in Gokak taluk on Saturday. The contractor Ramanna Adiveppa Sarakappagol, who had carried out the construction of the government high school building in 2018, alleged that there was a pending bill of ₹23 lakh.

He stood on the terrace of the school building for close to two hours seeking the release of his pending bill. Subsequently, he threatened to jump from the building, following which the police intervened, convinced him and brought him down.

