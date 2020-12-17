‘Penalise MLCs who violated COVID-19 norms’

MYSURU

17 December 2020 22:46 IST

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar has favoured imposition of penalty on members of the Legislative Council who violated the COVID-19 restrictions during Tuesday’s chaotic developments.

When asked about several MLCs not wearing masks and violating social distancing rules in the House, he said the law is the same for common man as well as legislators.

“We talk about social distancing and wearing masks where we go, besides emphasising on sanitising of hands. But, all this was not seen (in the House). Whoever has violated the rules, should be penalised,” Mr. Somashekar said on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

He also made it clear that he was not accusing members of only one party. “It is wrong even if our party members have violated the law,” he said.

Mr. Somashekar said it was up to the Chairperson of the Council to impose a penalty on erring members.