‘Penalise MLCs who violated COVID-19 norms’

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar has favoured imposition of penalty on members of the Legislative Council who violated the COVID-19 restrictions during Tuesday’s chaotic developments.
When asked about several MLCs not wearing masks and violating social distancing rules in the House, he said the law is the same for common man as well as legislators.
“We talk about social distancing and wearing masks where we go, besides emphasising on sanitising of hands. But, all this was not seen (in the House). Whoever has violated the rules, should be penalised,” Mr. Somashekar said on Wednesday.
He also made it clear that he was not accusing members of only one party. “It is wrong even if our party members have violated the law,” he said.
Mr. Somashekar said it was up to the Chairperson of the Council to impose a penalty on erring members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath