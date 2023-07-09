ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pen drive will be investigated, if submitted’

July 09, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“The government will order a detailed probe into the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s pen drive that is said to contain evidence of corruption, if he submits it to investigating agencies,” M.B. Patil, Minister, said on Sunday.

He was speaking to journalists in Vijayapura.

He said that the government will conduct a detailed and multi-dimensional investigation in the matter, if Mr. Kumaraswamy were to release it to the public or submit it to the investigating agencies.

“Now-a-days, there are possibilities of fake pen drives or use of voices of mimicry artists and impersonators. If the allegations that Mr. Kumaraswamy is making against the government are found to be true, we will take strict action against the offenders, whoever they may be,” he said.

Reacting to the former Minister C.C. Patil’s comment that the State Budget has not released funds to Hindu religious institutions, Mr. Patil asked him to have patience. “The State government will release funds to institutions of all religions. Such actions will be taken from the next year,” he said.

“BJP leaders should have patience and bear with us,” he added.

