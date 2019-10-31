Pelican deaths: Samples test negative for bird flu

The pelican deaths at Kukkarahalli lake were not linked to bird flu (avian influenza) as speculated. The viscera samples of the carcasses tested negative for avian influenza, said Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth Kumar.

The DCF told The Hindu that the samples collected after the two consecutive deaths of pelicans at the lake had been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru. “The preliminary examination found the samples negative for bird flu that was earlier suspected to be cause of death,” he said.

Mr. Kumar, however, said a detailed examination of the samples was under way and the cause for the deaths would be known after the report was submitted. On whether the possible contamination of the lake was a reason, he said, “Nothing can be said until the analysis is complete.”

Meanwhile, authorities await reports on the analysis of water samples.

After the bird deaths, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mysuru, collected water samples from the lake and sent these to the lab here for analysis. “We are awaiting the report,” said District Environment Officer Geetha.

She told The Hindu that the water samples had been subjected to examination based on the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). “The samples will be tested according to the A, B and C guidelines. Nothing can be said on the quality of lake water or the extent of contamination until it is certified by the tests,” she added.