Pejawar seer’s one-time driver remembers him fondly

Mohammed Arif, who used to work as car driver for Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, remembered the late seer as a kind man who always showed concern for him and his family.

Mr. Arif told presspersons on Sunday that he worked as the seer’s driver for four years. “I rushed to work whenever the seer called me. He never used to say anything even if I drove fast. Once in a while, he used to tell me to drive a bit slower. And he never used to like the air conditioner in the car,” he said. “He used to ask me if I had had food while on duty. He was kind and had concern for me and my family.”

Mr. Arif said he and his associates of the Muslim Sauharda Samiti used to hold blood donation camps in the seer’s name every year. “We wanted to organise a mega blood donation camp to mark his 90th birthday. Alas, that was not to be,” he said.

He also said that while the seer always wanted to promote Hindu religion, he respected other religions. “Even when the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, he called us and spoke to us about the importance of harmony,” he said. “I will never forget my association with the Pejawar seer. I never thought that it would end so soon. He never discriminated on the basis of religion and caste.”