Pejawar seer’s condition remains critical

The condition of the 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital here for pneumonia on December 20, continued to be critical on Wednesday.

A health bulletin issued by the hospital said the seer’s condition continued to be critical but stable and he was on ventilator. “Lung conditions are improving very slowly and his consciousness has not returned,” the bulletin stated.