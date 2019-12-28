Pejawar seer very critical

The condition of 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital for extensive pneumonia on December 20, was very critical on Saturday.
A health bulletin issued by the hospital here said: “The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji is very critical and there is further decline in his health condition. He remains unconscious and continues to be on life support systems. Tests done showed severe brain dysfunction.”
