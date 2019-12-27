Karnataka

Pejawar seer critical

more-in

The condition of 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt turned critical on Friday. He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital for extensive pneumonia on December 20. A health bulletin issued by the Hospital said: “The condition of the seer has become very critical. His continues to be on life support. There is deterioration in his clinical condition.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 10:15:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pejawar-seer-critical/article30415146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY